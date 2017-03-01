Durrow family pledge to be the voice for dead son as the demand new garda probe

The Monaghan family from Durrow say they will not give up campaigning for their son and brother Kieran, despite the refusal by the Minister for Justice to intervene in his case. Kieran 'Mono' Monaghan died from a single stab wound to the chest in an incident at a St Valentine's night party in 2012 at an apartment in Larchfield Court, Kilkenny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.