Drink the District Clover Beer Fest
Enter Below to win your tickets to hang out with mix107.3 on Saturday, March 18th at Drink the District Clover Beer Fest! Grab your pals, don your greenest garb, and swig your favorite brews to the strains of bagpipes this Saint Patrick's Day. Infusing frothy libations, hearty street fare, and the Luck 'o the Irish, Clover Beer Fest is a celebration of all things Emerald Isle.
