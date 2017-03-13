Do you want to spend the night at the...

Do you want to spend the night at the Guinness brewery? Here's your chance

Read more: The London Free Press

The sun rises over Dublin Bay as viewed through Guinness' planned penthouse suite atop their brewery in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday March 7, 2017. Guinness is getting its first overnight guest in the Dublin brewery's 258-year history _ by creating a penthouse in a rooftop bar that offers the city's most panoramic view.

Chicago, IL

