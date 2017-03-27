Direct provision must be replaced wit...

Direct provision must be replaced with a system that treats people humanely - Funchion

Speaking today during Statements on Direct Provision, Sinn FA©in TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion said that Direct Provision as it stands must be scrapped and that is failing children, adding that there is a need to introduce a new system which treats people humanely. "Centres are often referred to as 'holding camps' and 'sites of deportability'.

Chicago, IL

