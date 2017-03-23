Despite a lack of any evidence agains...

Despite a lack of any evidence against him, Ibrahim Halawa is dying in an Egyptian prison

Read more: Independent.ie

Dubliner Ibrahim Halawa has been in jail in Egypt awaiting a mass trial since August 2013, when he was aged just 17 Almost four years since he and his sisters were arrested during a siege of a Cairo mosque, Ibrahim Halawa sits in an Egyptian prison cell grimly counting the days of his incarceration. http://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/despite-a-lack-of-any-evidence-against-him-ibrahim-halawa-is-dying-in-an-egyptian-prison-35563904.html Almost four years since he and his sisters were arrested during a siege of a Cairo mosque, Ibrahim Halawa sits in an Egyptian prison cell grimly counting the days of his incarceration.

