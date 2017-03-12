DeKalb High School Marching Barbs leave for Ireland
On Sunday, March 12, DeKalb High School Band Director waves a final goodbye, as he is the last person to board the school buses headed to O'Hare International Airport. One hundred and two members of the DHS Marching Barbs and 11 chaperones filled three school buses; their luggage and their instruments each had their own bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Sun
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC