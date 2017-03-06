Decades-old mass grave of children of unwed mothers confirmed in Ireland
The entrance to the site of a mass grave of hundreds of children who died in the former Bons Secours home for unmarried mothers is seen in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Stringer Between 1925 and the 1960s, in a tiny town called Tuam in western Ireland's County Galway, thousands of "fallen women" and their "illegitimate" children passed through the Mother and Baby Home operated by the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours.
