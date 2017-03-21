Deaths in Laois - March 21, 2017
In his 87th year peacefully in the care of the Doctors, Nurses and the staff of St Fintan's Hospital Porlaoise surrounded by his nephews and nieces. His remains are repsoing at his nephew Donal McKelvey's residence, The Glebe, Donaghmore.
