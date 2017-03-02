Dael Orlandersmith to Bring Until the Flood to HB Studio This Month

HB Studio, one of New York's most esteemed institutions for theater training and practice located in the heart of Greenwich Village, will present Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, as a part of their 2016-17 Benefit Series. Featuring music by Elliott Sharp, benefit proceeds will support HB Studio's World-Renowned Training, Practice and Development Programs for Aspiring and Professional Theater Artists.

