Curtain Call performer to lead Stamford's St. Patrick's...
Bob Callahan, the grand marshal of Stamford's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade, photograph at his Stamford, Conn. home on Feb. 23, 2017.
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Tue
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
