Craft beer in Ireland? Just venture o...

Craft beer in Ireland? Just venture outside of Dublin.

13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Spend a week sampling seven of some of Ireland's best microbreweries on a relaxed-pace road trip from the east through the Emerald Isle's rugged southwest coast. Beyond the pale of Dublin's fair city, where tourists pour into the Guinness Storehouse at St. James's Gate, there's a rebellion of flavor brewing with the country's latest wave of craft beer.

