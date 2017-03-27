Cork to Limerick motorway a 'priority project', says Simon Coveney

The Government considers the proposed a 1bn motorway connecting Cork and Limerick to be a "priority project" once more, according to Simon Coveney. The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government said on Tuesday that, while such a large-scale investment would not "be an easy thing to do", the State was "looking at ways we can finance that sooner rather than later".

