Cork comedy trio CCCahoots put the 'fun' into funerals
Cork comedy trio CCCahoots have produced their first short film and it mixes the comedy of cringe with Cork's "love/hate relationship" with itself. After making sketches and surreal vignettes , the trio are hoping their new mockumentary, FitzGibbons' Budget Funerals , will be screened at film festivals and on TV.
