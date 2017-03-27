Cork comedy trio CCCahoots put the 'f...

Cork comedy trio CCCahoots put the 'fun' into funerals

Cork comedy trio CCCahoots have produced their first short film and it mixes the comedy of cringe with Cork's "love/hate relationship" with itself. After making sketches and surreal vignettes , the trio are hoping their new mockumentary, FitzGibbons' Budget Funerals , will be screened at film festivals and on TV.

Chicago, IL

