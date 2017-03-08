Collins McNicholas named one of the best workplaces in Ireland
Collins McNicholas, the Galway-based national HR and recruitment firm has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2017. This is the company's third consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, and it was also recognised as the ninth Best Small Workplace in Ireland.
