Collins McNicholas named one of the best workplaces in Ireland

Collins McNicholas, the Galway-based national HR and recruitment firm has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2017. This is the company's third consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, and it was also recognised as the ninth Best Small Workplace in Ireland.

Chicago, IL

