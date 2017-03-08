Can you believe this is Ireland? TG4 viewers stunned by the Irish 'Planet Earth'
TG4 aired a two-part series on Ireland's wildlife in a stunning documentary that's been winning rave reviews online. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/tv-reviews/can-you-believe-this-is-ireland-tg4-viewers-stunned-by-the-irish-planet-earth-35515699.html TG4 aired a two-part series on Ireland's wildlife in a stunning documentary that's been winning rave reviews online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC