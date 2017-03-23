Bus strike leaves tens of thousands stranded this morning as disruption spreads to rail services
Drivers stopped working at midnight across the country and the disruption has now spread to the rail network due to picketing related to the dispute. Bus ireann tickets are not valid on Iarnrd ireann services during the dispute and commuters have been warned to expect a higher demand on services.
