Bus strike leaves tens of thousands s...

Bus strike leaves tens of thousands stranded this morning as disruption spreads to rail services

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Drivers stopped working at midnight across the country and the disruption has now spread to the rail network due to picketing related to the dispute. Bus ireann tickets are not valid on Iarnrd ireann services during the dispute and commuters have been warned to expect a higher demand on services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC