Bus Eireann routes 'are safe' while t...

Bus Eireann routes 'are safe' while talks last

14 hrs ago

Unions demanded that the company withdraw its plan to close the X7 from Clonmel to Dublin - which will lead to job losses - at discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission Unions demanded that the company withdraw its plan to close the X7 from Clonmel to Dublin - which will lead to job losses - at discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday. But the company said all current plans are only suspended for the duration of talks, so it depends on how these progress.

Chicago, IL

