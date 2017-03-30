Bus Eireann routes 'are safe' while talks last
Unions demanded that the company withdraw its plan to close the X7 from Clonmel to Dublin - which will lead to job losses - at discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission Unions demanded that the company withdraw its plan to close the X7 from Clonmel to Dublin - which will lead to job losses - at discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission yesterday. But the company said all current plans are only suspended for the duration of talks, so it depends on how these progress.
