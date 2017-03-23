British fugitive guilty of killing Ir...

British fugitive guilty of killing Irishman in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

British father-of-five is found guilty of murdering 'gentle giant' Irish plasterer after a petty row at a Spanish bar Darren O'Flaherty facing a long sentence for the murder of an Irish father after a petty bar row on the Costa del Sol A British father-of-five was convicted today of murdering 'gentle giant' John O'Neill after a petty row at a bar on Spain's Costa del Sol. He was also convicted of attempting to murder bar manager James Walsh and owning the unlicensed gun used at Coco's Bar in the holiday resort of Benalmadena in July 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC