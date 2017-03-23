British fugitive guilty of killing Irishman in Spain

British father-of-five is found guilty of murdering 'gentle giant' Irish plasterer after a petty row at a Spanish bar Darren O'Flaherty facing a long sentence for the murder of an Irish father after a petty bar row on the Costa del Sol A British father-of-five was convicted today of murdering 'gentle giant' John O'Neill after a petty row at a bar on Spain's Costa del Sol. He was also convicted of attempting to murder bar manager James Walsh and owning the unlicensed gun used at Coco's Bar in the holiday resort of Benalmadena in July 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.