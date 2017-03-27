Brexit brings Irish reunification bac...

Brexit brings Irish reunification back into the spotlight

Martin McGuinness, one-time IRA commander who became Northern Ireland's deputy first minister, was buried last week with eulogies and condemnation in equal measure, for his peacemaking and his terrorist past. He died without achieving his goal of a united Ireland.

