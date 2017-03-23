Body of Irishwoman killed in India flown home

Danielle McLaughlin will undergo further post-mortem examination in Dublin after an autopsy in India showed she had suffered cerebral damage and constriction to the neck. The 28-year-old, from Buncrana, Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, a popular area for holidaymakers in Goa on the west coast, on Tuesday March 14. Local media reported that the former Liverpool John Moores University student was discovered unclothed and had marks on her head and face.

