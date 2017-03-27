Bluesky Launches New Online Resource ...

Bluesky Launches New Online Resource for Geographic Information of Ireland

Aerial mapping company Bluesky has launched a new online Mapshop to serve the rapidly expanding mapping and geographic information industry in Ireland. With tens of thousands of square kilometres of new data available to view and download, this is the largest and most up to date collection of geographic information focused on a market with an estimated total economy-wide impact value of a 126.4 million.

