Blo-No prepares celebrations for Irish weekend
St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year, and the Bloomington-Normal area is preparing for a grand weekend of jam-packed events and specials to celebrate. The day before St. Patrick's Day, the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has The Young Irelanders scheduled to perform to start off the weekend with traditional music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC