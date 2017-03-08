Blo-No prepares celebrations for Iris...

Blo-No prepares celebrations for Irish weekend

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year, and the Bloomington-Normal area is preparing for a grand weekend of jam-packed events and specials to celebrate. The day before St. Patrick's Day, the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has The Young Irelanders scheduled to perform to start off the weekend with traditional music.

Chicago, IL

