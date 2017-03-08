Blessing of the Keg kicks off Louisville's Irish weekend
The Blessing of the Keg is the unofficial kickoff to Louisville's Irish weekend with the Ancient Order of Hibernarians. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Councilman says Vapor Spa isn't just a spa, urges further discussion + Borden mourns 6-year-old boy killed in crash + University of Louisville's budget shortfall affects law school Father Joe Fowler said Irish prayers for all the beer ahead of Saturday's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
