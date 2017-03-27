Average cost of Irish home is 209,944

Average cost of Irish home is 209,944

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Irish World Newspaper

But in Dublin it is now more than 400,000. The figures were released by the agency Real Estate Alliance and refer to three-bed, semi-detached houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irish World Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC