Arsenal donate signed football to Ryan McBride auction
The Gunners are one of three Premier League sides who have sent memorabilia to the auction which will raise money for McBride's family Arsenal have become one of the first Premier League clubs to donate signed memorabilia to an auction which will raise proceeds for the family of Ryan McBride. McBride, who was captain of League of Ireland club Derry City, was found dead at his home in Derry two weeks ago at the age of 27 - just a day after leading the club to victory over Drogheda United.
