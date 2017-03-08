Arbor Wealth advisors address Ireland...

Arbor Wealth advisors address Irelanda s Trinity College

Professor Andrew Burke, dean of Trinity Business School at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, has invited Margaret R. McDowell, ChFC, AIF and Patrick R. McDowell, CFP, AIF, to address graduate students at the McNeill Theatre on Trinity's campus on Monday, March 13. Established in 1592, Trinity College is widely renowned as one of Europe's leading universities. In addition to his work at the Business School, Dr. Burke also serves as the chair of Business Studies and the chairman of the Centre for Research on Self-Employment, a London-based IPSE international think tank.

Chicago, IL

