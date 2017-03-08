Arbor Wealth advisors address Irelanda s Trinity College
Professor Andrew Burke, dean of Trinity Business School at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, has invited Margaret R. McDowell, ChFC, AIF and Patrick R. McDowell, CFP, AIF, to address graduate students at the McNeill Theatre on Trinity's campus on Monday, March 13. Established in 1592, Trinity College is widely renowned as one of Europe's leading universities. In addition to his work at the Business School, Dr. Burke also serves as the chair of Business Studies and the chairman of the Centre for Research on Self-Employment, a London-based IPSE international think tank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC