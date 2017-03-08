AOH/LAOH kick off Irish ancestry...
A weekend celebrating the Irish heritage kicked off Friday night at Dean Anthony's Banquet Hall, Jim Thorpe, where the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Alec Campbell Division 1, Carbon County, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Mollie Maguire Division 1, Carbon County, held their traditional Grand Marshal Dinner, a prelude to the county's parade in the county-seat community. Charles E. Wildoner, retired Carbon County commissioner and Jim Thorpe businessman and banker, was the guest of honor.
