Allergan to invest a 42m in its Irish operations
Botox maker Allergan has confirmed an additional investment of 42m in its Irish operations for this year, which is expected to create new jobs. It operates three facilities in Ireland - two manufacturing operations at Clonshaugh in Dublin and Westport in Co Mayo - as well as an international supply chain office in Dublin city centre.
