Allergan to invest a 42m in its Irish...

Allergan to invest a 42m in its Irish operations

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Botox maker Allergan has confirmed an additional investment of 42m in its Irish operations for this year, which is expected to create new jobs. It operates three facilities in Ireland - two manufacturing operations at Clonshaugh in Dublin and Westport in Co Mayo - as well as an international supply chain office in Dublin city centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day 23 hr John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC