'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish...
'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish man diagnosed with brain tumour in Canada 'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish man diagnosed with brain tumour in Canada http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/all-he-wants-to-do-is-return-to-the-kingdom-appeal-to-help-irish-man-diagnosed-with-brain-tumour-in-canada-35577298.html Niall Hurley seemed fit and healthy before he collapsed in Calgary in mid-February, just days before he was due to return from Canada to Ireland after two years. The 28-year-old, who is from Tralee in Co Kerry, was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and had to undergo a ten-hour operation.
