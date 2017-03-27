'All he wants to do is return to the ...

'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish man diagnosed with brain tumour in Canada 'All he wants to do is return to the Kingdom' - Appeal to help Irish man diagnosed with brain tumour in Canada http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/all-he-wants-to-do-is-return-to-the-kingdom-appeal-to-help-irish-man-diagnosed-with-brain-tumour-in-canada-35577298.html Niall Hurley seemed fit and healthy before he collapsed in Calgary in mid-February, just days before he was due to return from Canada to Ireland after two years. The 28-year-old, who is from Tralee in Co Kerry, was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and had to undergo a ten-hour operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC