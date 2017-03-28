All-female Irish ensemble to grace th...

All-female Irish ensemble to grace the KCAC stage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Penn

The sound of bagpipes, violins and the enchanting voices of a visiting musical group, Celtic Woman, will fill the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This concert marks the second year the group has visited Indiana, with its previous performance coming in March 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC