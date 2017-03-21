Ailing Martin McGuinness 'was more in...

Ailing Martin McGuinness 'was more interested in talking about Brexit'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

Martin McGuinness was more interested in talking about Brexit than his failing health just weeks before his death, according to collegues. Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister is said to have been worried about the implications of Brexit on the North and was frustrated at "the lack of leadership" being shown by the British Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC