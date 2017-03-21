Ailing Martin McGuinness 'was more interested in talking about Brexit'
Martin McGuinness was more interested in talking about Brexit than his failing health just weeks before his death, according to collegues. Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister is said to have been worried about the implications of Brexit on the North and was frustrated at "the lack of leadership" being shown by the British Government.
