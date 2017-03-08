The religious order at the centre of the Tuam babies burial scandal has been paid 43.5m over the past 10 years by the private hospital group it runs. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/accounts-reveal-massive-sums-paid-to-order-at-centre-of-tuam-scandal-35521202.html The religious order at the centre of the Tuam babies burial scandal has been paid 43.5m over the past 10 years by the private hospital group it runs.

