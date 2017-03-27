A new regulatory framework for water safety at Irish swimming pools is to be implemented following the death of a three-year-old boy. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/a-great-legacy-for-ronan-new-safety-framework-for-pools-after-death-of-boy-3-35581166.html A new regulatory framework for water safety at Irish swimming pools is to be implemented following the death of a three-year-old boy.

