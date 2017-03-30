300 jobs announced at JP McManus-owne...

300 jobs announced at JP McManus-owned Adare Manor hotel and golf resort

Three hundred service industry jobs have been announced at the five-star Adare Manor hotel and golf resort, writes David Raleigh. Recruitment is already underway to fill the roles for when the resort is expected to re-open in September, following a major upgrade.

Chicago, IL

