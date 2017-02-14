'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public...
'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public for raising a 425k for last-chance treatment 'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public for raising a 425k for last-chance treatment More than a 425k has been raised in less than 48 hours to support an Irish teenager's cancer treatment after her video went viral internationally. http://www.independent.ie/life/health-wellbeing/youve-given-me-the-chance-of-life-teenager-thanks-irish-public-for-raising-425k-for-lastchance-treatment-35450222.html More than a 425k has been raised in less than 48 hours to support an Irish teenager's cancer treatment after her video went viral internationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC