'You've given me the chance of life' ...

'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public for raising a 425k for last-chance treatment 'You've given me the chance of life' - Teenager thanks Irish public for raising a 425k for last-chance treatment More than a 425k has been raised in less than 48 hours to support an Irish teenager's cancer treatment after her video went viral internationally. http://www.independent.ie/life/health-wellbeing/youve-given-me-the-chance-of-life-teenager-thanks-irish-public-for-raising-425k-for-lastchance-treatment-35450222.html More than a 425k has been raised in less than 48 hours to support an Irish teenager's cancer treatment after her video went viral internationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC