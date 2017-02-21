A WOMAN suing over injuries to her neck and back after a rear-ending incident has denied in the High Court that entries to her Facebook page meant she had done gym workouts since the accident despite testifying she had not. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/woman-suing-over-neck-injuries-denies-facebook-page-shows-she-used-the-gym-since-accident-35477084.html A WOMAN suing over injuries to her neck and back after a rear-ending incident has denied in the High Court that entries to her Facebook page meant she had done gym workouts since the accident despite testifying she had not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.