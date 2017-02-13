Winners' delight at national children's art competition

"Surprised and delighted" was one reaction from a winner in the Irish League of Credit Union's countrywide art competition. Credit Union art competion prizewinners Darragh Hunter-Kerr , Letterkenny, Co Donegal; Eoin Herlihy , Rathmore, Co Kerry; Marty Whelan; Margaux Gilbourne , Millstreet, Co Cork; Brian McCrory, ILCU president; and Hannah Wright , Rathmore, Co Kerry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.