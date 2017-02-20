'We're having great fun together... Long may it last' - First Dates couple Aine and Gary

First Dates Ireland couple Aine Dunne and Gary O'Brien are still going strong, six months after they met on the popular RTE2 dating show. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/tv-news/were-having-great-fun-together-long-may-it-last-first-dates-couple-aine-and-gary-35465479.html First Dates Ireland couple Aine Dunne and Gary O'Brien are still going strong, six months after they met on the popular RTE2 dating show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.