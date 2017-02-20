Weather warning as strong winds set t...

Weather warning as strong winds set to hit

Winds of up to 120km/h - equivalent to 75mph - can be expected along southern and southeastern counties until early this afternoon. There is a status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary RTE.ie is the website of Raidio Teilifis Eireann, Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster.

