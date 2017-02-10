'We used to be as bad as Ireland, but...

'We used to be as bad as Ireland, but have completely altered our A&E'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Everything changed in 2009 when they "threw money at it" and authorities brought in new standards modelled on the UK's ideal NHS guidelines whereby no patient should be waiting longer than six hours for treatment. It worked - helped largely by the opening of admission and planning units which handle all patients admitted for short stays to treat ailments such as cellulitis, asthma attacks and pneumonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC