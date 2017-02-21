Watch: Moment 40 tonne truck overturns on Boyne bridge during Storm Doris
Despite the timestamp on the footage stating the year as 2000, it has been confirmed the dashcam footage is from Thursday. A spokesman said: "Gardai at Drogheda attended the scene of this incident when a truck coming across the Boyne Cable bridge, and the wind caught the trailer, flipping it onto its side.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
