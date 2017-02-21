Watch: Moment 40 tonne truck overturn...

Watch: Moment 40 tonne truck overturns on Boyne bridge during Storm Doris

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Despite the timestamp on the footage stating the year as 2000, it has been confirmed the dashcam footage is from Thursday. A spokesman said: "Gardai at Drogheda attended the scene of this incident when a truck coming across the Boyne Cable bridge, and the wind caught the trailer, flipping it onto its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC