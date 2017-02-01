Warning over 'needless deaths' in eme...

Warning over 'needless deaths' in emergency depts

Up to 350 people will die needlessly if things do not improve in the Irish health service over the next year, a spokesperson for the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine has warned. three key measures were in train to try to tackle overcrowding; a bed capacity review, recruitment and new GP contracts.

