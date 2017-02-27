Virgin Media Stores to open in Dublin...

Virgin Media Stores to open in Dublin, Galway & Waterford

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business World

It was announced today that Virgin Media will increase its high street footprint over the next twelve months by opening further retail stores across Ireland. The stores will be operated by Virgin Media's new retail partner, TCCL Limited, and will offer a full suite of sales and service across it connectivity, communications and entertainment portfolio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC