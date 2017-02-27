Virgin Media Stores to open in Dublin, Galway & Waterford
It was announced today that Virgin Media will increase its high street footprint over the next twelve months by opening further retail stores across Ireland. The stores will be operated by Virgin Media's new retail partner, TCCL Limited, and will offer a full suite of sales and service across it connectivity, communications and entertainment portfolio.
