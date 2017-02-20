Varadkar plans to win rural votes and avoid tag of 'cappuccino candidate'
A battle for rural Ireland could decide the outcome of the Fine Gael leadership race as Leo Varadkar attempts to avoid becoming the 'cappuccino candidate'. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/varadkar-plans-to-win-rural-votes-and-avoid-tag-of-cappuccino-candidate-35467624.html A battle for rural Ireland could decide the outcome of the Fine Gael leadership race as Leo Varadkar attempts to avoid becoming the 'cappuccino candidate'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC