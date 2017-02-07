US has 'huge economic interest' in No...

US has 'huge economic interest' in Norwegian Air as it's set to fly low-cost from Cork to Boston

Read more: Independent.ie

America has a "huge economic interest" in the success of Scandinavian airline Norwegian, which is planning to launch low-cost flights between Cork and Boston this summer using an Irish subsidiary, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today. http://www.independent.ie/business/world/us-has-huge-economic-interest-in-norwegian-air-as-its-set-to-fly-lowcost-from-cork-to-boston-35433059.html

Chicago, IL

