US has 'huge economic interest' in Norwegian Air as it's set to fly low-cost from Cork to Boston
America has a "huge economic interest" in the success of Scandinavian airline Norwegian, which is planning to launch low-cost flights between Cork and Boston this summer using an Irish subsidiary, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today.
