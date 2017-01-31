UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit beats; reiterates 2017 earnings forecast

Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls said sales in the power solutions business, which makes automotive batteries, rose 9.2 percent to $1.90 billion, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31. Sales in the building technologies and solutions business, the company's biggest, fell 2.4 percent to $5.20 billion. This was Johnson Controls' first full quarter of results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security company Tyco International Plc in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.