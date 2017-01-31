UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit beat...

UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit beats; reiterates 2017 earnings forecast

Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls said sales in the power solutions business, which makes automotive batteries, rose 9.2 percent to $1.90 billion, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31. Sales in the building technologies and solutions business, the company's biggest, fell 2.4 percent to $5.20 billion. This was Johnson Controls' first full quarter of results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security company Tyco International Plc in September.

Chicago, IL

