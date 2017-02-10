Ulysses S Grant's Irish toast to Quee...

Ulysses S Grant's Irish toast to Queen Victoria

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

As the Obamas prepare to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin, Liam Collins recalls another US president to be given the honour Knaves, noble men, the long forgotten and some who did the city some service have been awarded the Freedom of Dublin City since its inception in 1876. Knaves, noble men, the long forgotten and some who did the city some service have been awarded the Freedom of Dublin City since its inception in 1876.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC