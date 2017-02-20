Two men guilty of Kerry post office r...

Two men guilty of Kerry post office robbery

Two men have pleaded guilty at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee to armed robbery of the post office in An Coiren, Co Kerry, in August of 2016, in which an unknown sum of cash was taken. Marcus O'Rourke, 38, of Rathanane, Kilcuminn, Killarney, and 32-year old Brian O'Sullivan of Coolies, Muckross, Killarney, had each initially denied all four charges in connection with the robbery.

Chicago, IL

