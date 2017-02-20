Two men guilty of Kerry post office robbery
Two men have pleaded guilty at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee to armed robbery of the post office in An Coiren, Co Kerry, in August of 2016, in which an unknown sum of cash was taken. Marcus O'Rourke, 38, of Rathanane, Kilcuminn, Killarney, and 32-year old Brian O'Sullivan of Coolies, Muckross, Killarney, had each initially denied all four charges in connection with the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC