Topshop to remove display barriers from Irish stores following tragic death of boy (10) in England
Topshop are removing all till barrier units from their Irish stores following the tragic death of a young boy in England. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/topshop-to-remove-display-barriers-from-irish-stores-following-tragic-death-of-boy-10-in-england-35456405.html The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture.
