Today in the press

US BILLIONAIRE BOOSTS STAKE IN C&C - US billionaire activist shareholder Charles Brandes must be developing a taste for Irish cider as his firm boosted its stake in Bulmers maker C&C recently. His company, Brandes Investment Partners and another US activist shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management, both increased their stakes in C&C in recent weeks, while another backer, Franklin Templeton cut its holding.

